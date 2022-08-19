Langeliers drew his first big-league start at catcher in a loss to the Rangers on Thursday, going 1-for-4 with a double and a run.

The rookie backstop also threw out Marcus Semien on an attempted steal of second base in the first inning and had three assists overall in the first three frames, as per the Associated Press. Langeliers has gotten off to a hot start against big-league arms, with all three hits over his first three games going for extra bases in the form of a pair of two-baggers and a home run.