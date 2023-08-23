Langeliers went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Royals.

After going 11 games without a homer, Langeliers has launched a long ball in back-to-back contests. The catcher has had a mediocre August, batting .229 (11-for-48) for the month. He's at a .206/.269/.375 slash line with 13 homers, 41 RBI, 38 runs scored and two stolen bases through 105 games this year as the Athletics' primary backstop.