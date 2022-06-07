Langeliers is batting .270/.354/.506 with 11 homers for Triple-A Las Vegas, but he hasn't gone yard in the last month.

His last homer came back on May 7, and Langeliers has hit only .221/.282/.273 in the interim. It's bad timing for the 24-year-old backstop, as Sean Murphy has struggled at the dish for Oakland (.636 OPS) and backup Christian Bethancourt has been even worse (.605 OPS). The door is open for Langeliers to force his way up to the big leagues if he can rediscover his power stroke soon. He put up an eyebrow-raising .309/.407/.691 batting line through his first 26 games this season before hitting the skids.