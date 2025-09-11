Langeliers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Red Sox.

Langeliers opened the scoring in the first inning with a homer off Payton Tolle before leading off the bottom of the ninth with a double off Aroldis Chapman, eventually coming around to score the winning run. The 27-year-old Langeliers is up to 30 home runs for the first time in his four-year MLB career. Overall, he's slashing .266/.314/.536 with 68 RBI, 65 runs scored and six steals across 471 plate appearances this season.