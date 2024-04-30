Langeliers went 1-for-2 with an RBI sacrifice fly, a double and a walk in a win over the Pirates on Monday.

The struggling backstop experienced a rare taste of offensive success in Oakland's fourth win in the last five games. Langeliers is still sitting on a forgettable .172 average and .227 on-base percentage across 97 plate appearances. However, eight of his 15 hits have gone for extra bases and he has an acceptable 21.6 percent strikeout rate, offering some support for the notion that he'll be due for a turnaround once his atypically low .143 BABIP sees a boost.