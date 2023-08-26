Langeliers went 0-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run in a win over the White Sox on Friday.

Fresh off a two-homer night Thursday, Langeliers' offensive performance Friday was much more muted. However, the 25-year-old was able to make good use of his one trip on the basepaths, and he's now reached safely in six straight games while hitting a solid .286 and slugging four homers overall during that span.