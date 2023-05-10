Langeliers is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.
Langeliers will receive a breather for the series finale in New York after he caught eight innings and went 3-for-4 with a walk and a run in Tuesday's 10-5 loss. Carlos Perez will check in for Langeliers behind the dish.
More News
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: On base four times Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Gets breather Saturday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Drives in three Friday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Blasts another homer Thursday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Goes deep again•