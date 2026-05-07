Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Returns from paternity leave
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Athletics activated Langeliers from the paternity list Thursday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Langeliers was away from the club for a few days while welcoming a new addition to the family, but he's back in time for Thursday's series finale in Philadelphia. Austin Wynns has been designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
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