Langeliers isn't in the Athletics' lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels.
Langeliers will get a breather after he went 1-for-4 and stole a base during Wednesday's win. Kyle McCann will start behind the plate instead and bat fifth.
More News
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Swipes fourth base in win•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Receives breather Sunday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Fills box score in win•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Receiving afternoon off•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Gets Saturday off•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Swats go-ahead homer•