Langeliers is hitting .261 (6-for-23) with a double, a home run, three RBI, a walk, a hit by pitch and five runs across nine Cactus League games.

Langeliers, the Athletics' projected Opening Day catcher after the trade of Sean Murphy to Atlanta in December, still sports a solid batting average despite going 0-for-8 over his last three exhibitions. The 25-year-old posted just a .218 average and middling .691 OPS across his first 153 big-league plate appearances in 2022, and the hope is the exposure he got to major-league arms and his added reps this spring will help him significantly pare down the 34.6 percent strikeout rate he generated in that sample. Results are slightly encouraging on that front thus far in Cactus League play, as Langeliers has struck out seven times in 26 spring training PAs.