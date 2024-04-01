Langeliers went 3-for-6 with a hit-by-pitch and a sacrifice fly over his last two games against the Guardians on Friday and Sunday.

The starting catcher started the season with an 0-for-3 showing on Opening Day before rapping out a pair of singles Friday, then getting on base two more times via another hit and the plunking Sunday in his return from a day off. Langeliers flashed some promising power a season ago with 22 home runs and 45 extra-base hits overall, and he also managed to lace seven (four doubles, one triple, two homers) of his 11 Cactus League hits for extra bases this spring.