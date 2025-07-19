Langeliers went 3-for-4 with a double, solo home run and two RBI during Friday's 8-6 loss to the Guardians.

Langeliers entered the All-Star break with just one hit over his last six games, and the time off seemed to do wonders for him. The 27-year-old exploded out of the second-half gate with three hits, including his 13th home run, to help key an Athletics comeback that came up just short in the ninth inning. The catcher is now slashing .235/.292/.445 with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 33 RBI on the season.