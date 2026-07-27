Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Undergoing surgery Tuesday

Langeliers will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, Jason Burke of Roundtable.io reports.

Langeliers was diagnosed with a torn meniscus Sunday, and after a consultation with Dr. Banffy on Monday, surgery has been determined as the best next step for the 28-year-old catcher. Langeliers has not yet been ruled out for the rest of the season, but it's unlikely that he'll return given the Athletics are nine games back of the last wild-card spot in the American League. Jonah Heim will serve as the Athletics' starting catcher moving forward while Brian Serven operates in a backup role.