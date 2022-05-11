Neuse went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run during a win over the Tigers in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Neuse hit safely for the fifth time in the last six games in Tuesday's win, but the three outs he made came via strikeout, a reminder of one aspect of the 27-year-old's game that still needs improvement. Neuse now sports a 28.6 percent strikeout rate across 29 games, yet he's still offering fantasy managers plenty via his .291 average, .388 on-base percentage and four stolen bases across 112 plate appearances.