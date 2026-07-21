Athletics' Tommy White: Four knocks in Monday's win

White went 4-for-5 with a run scored in Monday's 5-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

This was White's first multi-hit effort, coming in his third career game. The infield prospect is getting a chance to play steadily while Nick Kurtz (thumb) and Zack Gelof (knee) are out. White batted .303 with an .834 OPS over 55 games for Triple-A Las Vegas prior to his call-up coming out of the All-Star break. The Athletics' infield is a bit crowded when everyone's healthy, so it'll be up to White to force his way into the lineup on a consistent basis.