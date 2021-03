Kemp (hip) will start in left field and will bat seventh in Monday's Cactus League game against Cleveland.

Kemp checks back into the starting nine for the first time since exiting last Thursday's game against the Rangers after he was hit in the hip by a pitch. He appeared as a reserve second baseman in Sunday's loss to the White Sox, and after experiencing no setbacks with his hip, Kemp will presumably play a few more innings Monday.