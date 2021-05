Kemp is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Kemp had started in each of Oakland's last four games, going 3-for-12 with a double, two walks and a stolen base. He had benefited indirectly from Matt Olson (eye) missing three of those games, but Kemp will likely find himself on the bench on a more regular basis with Olson checking back into the lineup for Sunday's series finale.