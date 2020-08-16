Kemp will start at second base and bat second Sunday against the Giants.

After batting out of the eighth or ninth spot in the lineup in his first 10 starts of the season, Kemp will slot into the two hole for the third game in a row while Ramon Laureano serves a suspension. Kemp came up big in Saturday's 7-6 win with three hits and a walk in five plate appearances, but he'll likely move back near the bottom of the lineup when Laureano is reinstated from his suspension ahead of Tuesday's game in Arizona.