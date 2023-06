Kemp went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and an additional run scored in Tuesday's loss against Cleveland.

Kemp swatted his second long ball of 2023 and his first since April 21 (38 games) to extend his hit streak to five games. Leading up to the hit streak, Kemp went hitless over 23 at-bats but has gone 6-for-12 (.500) with three runs scored since.