Kemp is 4-for-8 with two doubles, a walk and two runs in his last three spring starts.

The versatile veteran's ability to fill in at both second base and the outfield helps his cause from a defensive standpoint, but it certainly doesn't hurt Kemp that he's picked it up at the plate in recent games after seeing his spring average dip as low as .190 at one point. Looking ahead to the regular season, the 29-year-old still projects to see time at the keystone in tandem with Jed Lowrie, who Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports has made the Opening Day roster.