Kemp, whose .464 OPS ranks him last in MLB among hitters with at least 150 plate appearances, is confident he can snap out of his season-long funk, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. "Maybe I'm just a start-slow guy," Kemp said. "I've never been like that in the Minor Leagues. But maybe in the big leagues I just start slow. ... You always come to the field hopeful each day that good things can happen. It's going to turn. I've got to believe it will."

Kemp is also hitting a meager .077 (3-for-39) with no extra-base hits and just one RBI over his last 16 games, although he's struck out at just a 15.6 percent clip in that span while also being saddled with an absurdly low .094 BABIP. However, that latter figure can't completely be chalked up to bad luck; Kemp has played a role in his undoing by producing just a 9.7 percent line-drive rate and 11.8 percent hard-contact rate in that span, as well as a tiny 1.7 percent barrel rate for the season that places him in the lower fourth percentile of qualified hitters. Kemp also had a forgettable first half a season ago before hitting .278 with five home runs and 32 RBI in 62 post-All-Star-break games, and for the time being, he's hanging on to a regular role at second base against right-handed pitching.