Kemp is a candidate to fill the No. 2 spot in the order during Ramon Laureano's four-game suspension, which begins Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The veteran infielder has seen action in 13 of the Athletics' first 17 games, slashing .259/.429/.259 across 36 plate appearances. Kemp has yet to hit any higher than eighth in his 10 starts during that span, but his 22.2 percent walk rate and speed make him a candidate for a spot near the top of the order against right-handed pitching.