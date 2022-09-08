Kemp's absence from the Athletics lineup Wednesday against Atlanta was due to groin tightness, but manager Mark Kotsay isn't concerned it will lead to an extended absence, the Associated Press reports.

The veteran was initially thought to just be getting a late-season rest day, but this report indicates otherwise. It remains to be seen if Kemp, who's currently carrying a nine-game hitting streak and has already played the second-most games (124) of his career this season, will be in the lineup for the start of a four-game series with the White Sox on Thursday night.