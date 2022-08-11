Kemp went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk and three RBI Wednesday against the Angels.

Kemp was one of the few sources of offense for the Athletics Wednesday, as he came to the plate with the bases loaded in the seventh inning and managed a bases-clearing double. Since the All-Star break, Kemp has hit .283 with 11 RBI and five runs scored across 52 plate appearances. He should remain a regular in Oakland's lineup against right-handed pitching, but he has just a 77 wRC+ and .269 wOBA in 101 games for the season.