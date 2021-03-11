Kemp was removed in the second inning of Thursday's Cactus League game against the Rangers after being hit in the back by a pitch in his lone at-bat of the contest, Jacob Rudner of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kemp was able to take his base after being hit by the pitch and proceeded to play left field in the bottom half of the first inning before leaving in the bottom of the second. The Athletics may have just removed him for precautionary reasons, but Kemp will need to be viewed as day-to-day for the time being.