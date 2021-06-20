Kemp is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

After starting each of the past four games, the lefty-hitting Kemp will take a seat with southpaw Jordan Montgomery on the hill. The Athletics haven't fully committed to giving Kemp a regular role, but his 1.062 OPS thus far in June should continue to afford him plenty of playing time in the short term. Seth Brown, who has posted a .462 OPS since the beginning of the month, appears to be the most likely candidate to lose reps to Kemp against right-handed pitching.