Kemp drew two walks in three plate appearances during Thursday's loss to the Astros before being pinch hit for in the ninth inning.

Kemp has gotten on base just once via a hit over his first 17 plate appearances of the season, reaching safely on four other occasions via free passes. The 29-year-old appeared to be making strides at the plate as spring wound down, but Jed Lowrie, who delivered a pinch-hit single after replacing Kemp on Thursday, has been the far more productive of the two early in the regular season.