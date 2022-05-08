Kemp is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Kemp continued his extended slump in Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Twins, going hitless with two strikeouts in four at-bats. He's now slashing .116/.152/.140 dating back to April 22, and though he appears to have a hold on an everyday role at second base, expect Kemp to sink in the lineup if he returns to the starting nine for Monday's doubleheader with the Tigers. The Athletics reinstated Ramon Laureano (suspension) from the restricted list Sunday, and he could end up displacing Kemp as the team's preferred leadoff man against both right- and left-handed pitching.