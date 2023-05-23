Kemp is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game in Seattle.

Kemp at started at second base in three of the Athletics' last four matchups with right-handed pitchers, but he'll head to the bench Tuesday with southpaw Marco Gonzales on the hill for Seattle. Even though Oakland recently sent Jordan Diaz back to Triple-A Las Vegas to remove competition for Kemp at second base, the 31-year-old may not be guaranteed a strong-side platoon role while he's holding down an ugly .167/.250/.227 slash line for the season.