Kemp (rib) went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

Kemp left Wednesday's game with a rib issue but was able to return after missing a handful of games. He got the start in left field and played all nine defensive innings there before Esteury Ruiz hit for him in the bottom of the ninth. Kemp should be good to resume his usual role going forward. He's slashing .215/.304/.308 with three home runs, 22 RBI, 34 runs scored and a career-high 12 stolen bases through 91 contests.