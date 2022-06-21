site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Tony Kemp: Hits bench against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
Kemp will sit Tuesday against lefty Marco Gonzales and the Mariners, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Kemp has been in the lineup against just one of the last nine lefties the Athletics have faced. Sheldon Neuse starts at second base in his absence.
