Kemp went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in a 4-2 win over the Astros on Wednesday.

Kemp's RBI double in the fifth inning cashed in the Athletics' third run of the game and helped his team become the first to sweep the Astros in 2022. The three-hit game from the two-hole lifted Kemp's season-long average to .216. His career batting average is .241 and his 2022 BABIP is .243, so it is possible that the veteran's numbers continue to normalize over the remainder of the season.