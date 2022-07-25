Kemp entered Sunday's loss to the Rangers as a defensive replacement in the seventh inning and went 1-for-2 with a solo home run.

Kemp was originally slated for a day off with southpaw Martin Perez on the hill for the Rangers, but the veteran made good use of his impromptu opportunity by blasting his third homer of the season in the ninth inning. The round tripper was a rare taste of offensive success for Kemp in July, and even factoring in Sunday's production, he still owns an abysmal .128/.196/.234 slash line across 51 plate appearances during the month.