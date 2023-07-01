Kemp went 2-for-4 with an RBI triple, a stolen base and a run in a loss to the White Sox on Friday.

The veteran's second-inning three-bagger was his first of the season and extended Kemp's hot stretch at the plate to 14 games. The 31-year-old owns a .333 average and .976 OPS over that span, squaring up for a double, Friday's triple and a pair of homers along the way. Kemp also has three of his six steals on the season in the sample, and the fact he's on a non-contending team has seemingly afforded him the necessary time to bust out of what was at one point a career-worst offensive funk.