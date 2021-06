Kemp went 3-for-4 with a home run, double, run, five RBI and a strikeout in a 12-6 triumph over the Mariners on Tuesday.

After recording a third inning strikeout, Kemp followed with a double in the fifth, sac fly in the seventh, two-run home run in the eighth and single in the ninth. This was Kemp's first three-hit game of the year and it brought his average up to .280 from .256.