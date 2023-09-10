Kemp went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 9-4 loss to the Rangers.

Kemp has picked up a steal in each of his last two games after going 29 contests without one. In that time, he's seen his once-steady playing time drop into more of a strong-side platoon role, and he hit just .227 during his dry spell on the basepaths. For the year, Kemp is slashing .215/.310/.308 with four home runs, 14 steals, 26 RBI and 40 runs scored over 388 plate appearances. With Zack Gelof commanding a starting role at second base, most of Kemp's playing time down the stretch will likely be in left field.