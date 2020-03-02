Athletics' Tony Kemp: Making strong case for spot
Kemp, who went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs in a Cactus League win over the Indians on Sunday, is now hitting .444 across 21 spring plate appearances.
Kemp has been swinging a red-hot bat since the exhibition slate began, complementing his ability to fill in all over the outfield and at second base with impressive offensive contributions. The 28-year-old has toiled for the Astros and Cubs over his four major-league seasons, and he could certainly carve out an Opening Day spot if he demonstrates he can keep up his strong work at the plate during the balance of the spring.
