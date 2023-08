Kemp went 2-for-3 with an RBI double in a loss to the Orioles on Friday.

After going 0-for-4 in his first game back from paternity leave Tuesday, Kemp got Wednesday off and then produced his first multi-hit effort since July 28 in the loss. The veteran hadn't recorded a hit in 14 plate appearances during August before Friday's pair of knocks, only his second multi-game slump since late June.