Athletics' Tony Kemp: Not in Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Kemp isn't starting Saturday against the Rangers.
Kemp started the last two games and went 1-for-7 with an RBI and a walk. Chad Pinder will take his place in left field and bat fifth.
