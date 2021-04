Kemp is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Kemp has only started one of the Athletics' first four games, as he appears to have fallen behind Jed Lowrie on the depth chart. Lowrie's lengthy injury history means that he probably can't be trusted to stay on the field for the entirety of the 2021 season, so Kemp should see playing time open up at some point down the road.