Kemp is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Rangers.

The lefty-hitting Kemp has worked his way into the starting nine against some southpaws of late, but he'll sit for the beginning part of Tuesday's contest against lefty Taylor Hearn. Hearn is not expected to work deep into the contest, so Kemp should have a very strong chance of entering the game during the mid-to-late innings. Jed Lowrie will man second base with Mark Canha, Skye Bolt and Chad Pinder manning the outfield spots from left to right.