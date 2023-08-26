Kemp went 3-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch, a walk and two runs in a win over the White Sox on Friday.

One day after belting just his fourth home run of the season, Kemp went back to playing his trademark small ball and serving as an incessant thorn in the side of White Sox pitching throughout the night. The veteran pushed his season on-base percentage to .315 with Friday's production, a middling figure that's nevertheless his best since way back on April 12. Kemp now has back-to-back multi-hit efforts for the first time since late July and is clocking a blistering .571 average (8-for-14) and 1.595 OPS over his last seven games.