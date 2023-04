Kemp went 2-for-3 with an RBI single and two walks in an extra-inning win over the Angels on Monday.

Kemp was a factor out of the bottom of the order on a prolific night for Athletics bats, putting together his most productive offensive performance of the season yet. The veteran's multi-hit effort was his first since April 12 and helped snap an extended 1-for-26 funk he'd been mired in since that game prior to Monday.