Kemp went 1-for-3 with two walks and a run in a win over the Tigers on Thursday.

Kemp, who manned left field, made his first start since April 8, while the hot-hitting Jed Lowrie handled second base. Kemp has been assigned keystone duties in just three games thus far, making the remainder of his five appearances in left field. The 29-year-old's .118 average over 24 plate appearances speaks to his considerable struggles when putting the ball in play, but his .348 on-base percentage, built largely on the strength of six walks, has been encouraging.