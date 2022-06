Kemp went 2-for-4 with a double and a walk in a loss to the Astros on Tuesday.

The veteran leadoff man continued to wield a red-hot bat with a second consecutive two-hit tally and his fourth multi-hit effort in the last seven games overall. Kemp has gone 10-for-22 over the entirety of that span to quickly raise his season average 34 points to .244, although it bears noting Tuesday's two-bagger serves as his only extra-base hit in that span.