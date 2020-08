Kemp went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run in a win over the Mariners on Sunday.

Kemp once again operated out of the bottom of the order and manned the keystone, and he managed to reach safely for the third straight start. The speedster is hitting just .111 over his first 13 plate appearances, but his keen eye at the plate has helped him draw four walks and post a .385 on-base percentage in the small sample.