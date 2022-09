Kemp (groin) went 1-for-2 with a walk in a loss to the White Sox on Thursday.

Kemp's groin tightness kept him on the shelf for just one game, and the veteran extended his hitting streak to 10 games upon return. The 30-year-old has only one multi-hit effort during that span, but he's still produced an encouraging .308 average and .742 OPS in the sample while not striking out a single time in 42 plate appearances.