Kemp is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

The lefty-hitting Kemp will take a seat with southpaw Andrew Heaney on the bump, but Kemp's opportunities to play regularly against right-handed pitching could soon take a hit, as well. With Aledmys Diaz (hamstring) returning from the injured list Sunday, the Athletics have one less infield spot available in the regular lineup versus righties. Since rookie Jordan Diaz has seemingly played his way into a full-time role and because fellow veteran Jace Peterson holds a 122-point advantage in OPS for the season (.607 to .485), Kemp looks like he could find himself as the odd man out of the lineup more often than not.