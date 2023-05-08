site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Tony Kemp: On bench versus left-hander
Kemp will sit Monday versus the the Yankees.
Kemp will remain on the bench Monday as the Athletics face left-hander Nestor Cortes on the mound. Jordan Diaz will draw the start at second base and bat sixth in the series opener with New York.
