site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: athletics-tony-kemp-on-bench-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Athletics' Tony Kemp: On bench Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Kemp isn't starting Wednesday against the Rangers.
Kemp has started exclusively against right-handed pitchers recently and will get a breather with southpaw Cole Ragans on the mound Wednesday. Chad Pinder will start in left field and bat cleanup.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read